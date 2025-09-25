George Wood/Getty Images

Nottingham Forest legend Steve Hodge has advised Tricky Trees’ new boy Arnaud Kalimuendo to make angled runs instead of straight ones, while he is impressed with his physicality.

The City Ground club made a host of new signings in the summer window, especially strengthening the frontline with new faces.

France Under-21 international forward Kalimuendo is one of the forward signings for the Tricky Trees, joining them from Rennes.

Premier League new boys Leeds United also wanted him, but the 23-year-old rejected a move to Elland Road in the summer.

The French forward is yet to start a game in Nottingham Forest colours, but he has made six appearances off the bench, including being introduced in the 64th minute in Wednesday night’s 2-2 Europa League draw at Real Betis.

Former Forest midfielder Hodge, who was watching on, lauded him for his physicality, despite not being big in stature.

However, he feels that the Frenchman needs to be stronger with his work on the ball, stating Kalimuendo is still adapting.

Hodge also suggested that the former Paris Saint-Germain striker should not make straight runs in behind and advised him to make angled runs.

Game Midtjylland (H) FC Porto (H) Sturm Graz (A) Malmo (H) FC Utrecht (A) Braga (A) Ferencvaros (H) Nottingham Forest’s remaining Europa League games

“Kalimuendo is really keen, really small but strong and a real trier”, the former Forest midfielder told BBC Radio Nottingham about the summer signing.

“But I didn’t think he was strong enough on the ball, and some of his runs, he hasn’t quite got that understanding yet.

“Don’t make straight runs – angle your runs, and you won’t be offside as much then.

“He needs to learn those kinds of angled runs.”

Nottingham Forest paid a hefty £26m to Ligue 1 club Rennes for the France Under-21 international, who can play either as a striker or out wide as a left-winger.

Kalimuendo signed a five-year contract and it remains to be seen if he will be able to impress Ange Postecoglou to get minutes in the stacked Nottingham Forest attacking line.