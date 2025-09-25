Clive Rose/Getty Images

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has hailed summer arrival Dominic Calvert-Lewin for his leadership in the dressing room, and he revealed that the hitman helps Harry Gray in training sessions with his tips.

The former Everton striker joined the Elland Road outfit in mid-January, after his contract expired at the Toffees, following a nine-year spell.

Fellow Premier League new boys Sunderland were keen on the ex-England striker, but he decided to make a move to Leeds, who have made a decent start to life in the top flight.

The 28-year-old forward has started the last two games for Leeds and at the weekend, he scored his first Leeds goal against Wolves in an impressive 3-1 victory.

Farke has talked up the ex-Toffees hitman for his professionalism, saying he has not missed a single training session since he has been at the club.

He is impressed with Calvert-Lewin’s dedication at Leeds and he also revealed that the 28-year-old, with his Premier League experience, helps the likes of youngster Gray.

“I have to say that [from] the day he walked in, he has been brilliant, with his attitude, with his character”, Farke said at a press conference (15:56), when he was asked about Calvert-Lewin’s goal on Saturday.

Season Position 2024–25 1st (Championship, promoted) 2023–24 3rd (Championship, play-off runners-up) 2022–23 19th (Premier League, relegated) 2021–22 17th (Premier League) 2020–21 9th (Premier League) Leeds United's recent league finishes

“His whole behaviour in the dressing room, leading the young players, giving hints [tips] to someone like a Harry Gray in training.

“He is very important, great, great team-mate and the most experienced player in terms of Premier League experience.

“And he tries, not in an artificial way, but more in a natural way, step by step, to overtake more responsibility in the dressing room.

“But the most important responsibility is to deliver on the pitch, and what he has done so far is amazing.

“Even in a short-term influence in the beginning, but right now, once he is back in the starting lineup.

“[It is] not just about the goal, but the workload, the physical data, and what I have experienced with him, [he is] a great guy, very professional, never missed one training session so far, and doing additional work.

“He has perfect, perfect data in terms of strength, in terms of the way he jumps, in terms of his body fitness – super, super professional.

“And if he keeps going like this, he will be a very important player for us – not just for this season but for the mid and long-term future.

“We are all happy to have him.”

Gray could get some helpful pointers from Calvert-Lewin, who has close to 250 Premier League appearances under his belt.

Farke, though, is in no hurry to give Gray his Premier League debut, as he will wait for him to get ready for the Premier League.

Fourth in the table Bournemouth are set to travel to Elland Road on Saturday to take on Leeds and it remains to be seen if Calvert-Lewin will be able to continue his good form with another goal.