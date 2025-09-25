George Wood/Getty Images

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has revealed that goalkeeper Lucas Perri will not be in contention for games before October’s international break.

Strengthening the goalkeeper department was one of Leeds’ top priorities in the summer and they managed to reach an agreement with Lyon to sign the 27-year-old shot-stopper.

Illan Meslier was expected to leave, but Leeds blocked a possible move to Galatasaray, while the Frenchman wanted guarantees he would play at Como.

Perri featured in the first three Premier League games for Leeds, keeping two clean sheets in the process, but missed the last two league games due to a quad issue.

Farke has depended on Karl Darlow in the absence of the Brazilian custodian, with Meslier on the bench, and he will have to once again keep faith in the 34-year-old when Leeds are set to face Bournemouth at the weekend.

The Leeds boss revealed that Perri is making good progress in his rehabilitation and is working on the grass, but added that he has not joined the team on the training ground.

Farke stated that Perri will not be in contention to feature for Leeds before the international break and thinks that the goalkeeper will need some time even if he returns to the training ground before he can start a game for the Whites.

“Lucas, we hope he can join us at some point next week for team training”, Farke said at press conference.

Goalkeeper Nationality Karl Darlow Welsh Lucas Perri Brazilian Illan Meslier French Alex Cairns English Leeds United’s goalkeepers

“At the moment it is realistic to say that he will not be in contention before the international break.

“He was also out for four weeks and also, once he is back in team training, it doesn’t mean that one training session and he is back to his best.

“He will also need a bit of time.

“I don’t expect that he will be a topic for the squad before the international break but good progress in his rehab.

“He is also doing some work on the grass, but is not back in team training.”

After the Bournemouth game, Leeds will welcome Thomas Frank’s high-flying Tottenham Hotspur side to Elland Road.

Leeds will face Burnley after the next international break and Farke will be hoping that Perri will be fit for that encounter.