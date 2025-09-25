Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur out-on-loan star Damola Ajayi has struggled to find words to describe his emotions regarding playing against Spurs for Doncaster Rovers in the EFL Cup.

The 19-year-old winger is a product of Spurs’ academy system and joined League One outfit Doncaster Rovers on loan this summer.

Doncaster boss Grant McCann previously admitted that Ajayi has started to get the grasp of the requirements of playing at senior level.

On Wednesday, the League One outfit came face to face with Ajayi’s parent club Spurs at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, where he featured for 61 minutes but failed to help his team avoid a 3-0 defeat.

Ajayi revealed that he is at a loss for words to explain the feeling he went through returning to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and admitted that he pondered before the game, thinking about how his homecoming would go.

The Spurs loanee also pointed out that during the game he received support from the Tottenham and Doncaster fans as both sets of supporters wanted him to do well.

When asked about his feelings regarding his return to London to face his parent club, Ajayi told Doncaster Rovers’ in-house media (1:40): “I just did not know what to expect tonight [Wednesday].

Season Position 2024–25 17th 2023–24 5th 2022–23 8th 2021–22 4th 2020–21 7th Tottenham Hotspur’s last five league finishes

“Obviously, yes, there were a lot of familiar faces I have not seen [in a while] and at that moment you cannot explain it.

“I was thinking about cool, how is this going to go? How is this going to play out? But when I actually got in the moment, it was good to see that obviously I had the backing of both fans, like both want to see you do well.

“So it is like they both want to see you play; it was good and I enjoyed it.”

Ajayi has so far made eleven appearances for the Yorkshire outfit and scored a goal against Championship outfit Middlesbrough in the EFL Cup.

The 19-year-old, although he started all three games for Doncaster in the EFL Cup, has yet to start in the league for them.