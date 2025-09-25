Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Fixture: Rangers vs Genk

Competition: Europa League

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Rangers have confirmed their starting lineup and substitutes to welcome Belgian side Genk to Ibrox this evening for a Europa League league phase encounter.

The Gers are still without a win in the Scottish Premiership this season and were dumped out of the Champions League at the playoff round, but the Europa League could provide some familiar comforts.

The club reached the final under Giovanni van Bronckhorst and have regularly produced some big performances in the competition.

While Belgian side Club Brugge beat them in the Champions League, one former Belgian boss has told Rangers that Genk are not at the same level.

We have previewed the game here, while despite the pressure there has been on his position, Russell Martin insists he is loving the process of working with the Rangers players.

Martin has new boy Derek Cornelius at his disposal for tonight’s game and the Canada defender has insisted he cannot wait for the chance to make his European debut for the club, which he does this evening.

Tonight, Rangers have Jack Butland in goal, while at the back Martin goes with James Tavernier, Derek Cornelius, John Souttar and Jayden Meghoma as a four.

Midfield could be a key battleground tonight and Rangers look towards Nicolas Raskin and Mohamed Diomande, while Thelo Aasgaard also plays.

Leading the attacking push are Djeidi Gassama, Mikey Moore and Youssef Chermiti.

Martin can introduce substitutes if he wants to and his options include Danilo and Oliver Antman.

Rangers Lineup vs Genk

Butland, Tavernier, Cornelius, Souttar, Meghoma, Raskin, Diomande, Aasgaard, Gassama, Moore, Chermiti

Substitutes: Kelly, Wright, Rothwell, Barron, Antman, Djiga, Miovski, Gentles, Danilo, Rice, Curtis, McCallion