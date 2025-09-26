Ahmad Mora/Getty Images

Galatasaray boss Okan Buruk is monitoring Liverpool ‘day and night’ with the club’s analysts, ahead of his team’s clash in the Champions League against the Reds.

The Premier League champions have made a brilliant start to their title defence season, winning all five of their opening league games.

Arne Slot’s men also defeated Atletico Madrid in their opening Champions League game, continuing their trend of scoring very late winners.

An in-form Crystal Palace host the Reds at Selhurst Park at the weekend, before Liverpool go back to European action next week.

Turkish Super Lig champions Galatasaray welcome the Premier League giants to Rams Park on Tuesday night.

And according to Turkish daily Takvim, the Turkish giants are fully focused on the Reds clash in the Champions League.

The Cimbom boss is raring to come back from Galatasaray’s 5-1 defeat against Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League and is targeting the Liverpool game on Tuesday.

Opponents Eintracht Frankfurt (played) Liverpool Bodo/Glimt Ajax Union SG Monaco Atletico Madrid Manchester City Galatasaray’s Champions League opponents

It has been suggested that Buruk is monitoring the Reds ‘day and night’ with his analysts to show their steel in Europe’s elite cup competition.

Following heavy criticism after the Eintracht Frankfurt defeat last week, he is motivating his players to get ready for the Liverpool challenge at home.

Whether Buruk’s ambition to get the better of Liverpool actually materialises in the Champions League remains to be seen, as the Reds have been flawless so far.

Arne Slot could use £125m man Alexander Isak in Istanbul, while Hugo Ekitike has also been in fine form for Liverpool, giving the Dutchman an embarrassment of riches up front.