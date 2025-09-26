Carl Recine/Getty Images

David Moyes has insisted West Ham United boss Graham Potter would never have got the Chelsea job unless he was a top quality manager and backed the beleaguered Hammers chief.

Moyes has guided Everton to a bright start in the Premier League, after steering the club away from the relegation zone last season, taking over from Sean Dyche in January.

The Scotsman was with West Ham until the end of the 2023/24 season, where he delivered the Conference League.

Julen Lopetegui succeeded him, but has since been succeeded himself by Potter, who is struggling badly at West Ham.

Moyes has given his vote of confidence to Potter, with the beleaguered manager coming under pressure for the team’s abysmal form that has put them second from bottom in the Premier League standings.

The Everton boss believes Potter would have never got the Chelsea job if he was not a top manager.

Moyes told a press conference (7:40): “I never think it’s correct when managers come under any great criticism. I have always looked to protect them.

“Graham Potter is an excellent manager.

Season Position 2024–25 14th 2023–24 9th 2022–23 14th 2021–22 7th 2020–21 6th West Ham United’s last five league finishes

“His record at Brighton, getting the Chelsea job; you don’t get those jobs unless you have something in your quality of management.

“Obviously, he’s probably finding it quite difficult at the moment, but overall he is an excellent manager and I’ve got no doubt he will be a success”

Moyes’ comments will come as a balm to soothe Potter’s wounds, amid Richard Keys expressing his view that the boss is not a big club manager.

West Ham are assessing whether to back Potter in the January transfer window, but former Stoke City manager Tony Pulis believes he needs to deliver results regardless of the squad he has at his disposal.

Everton face West Ham on Monday night in the Premier League and Moyes will want to quickly get back to winning ways, after crashing out of the EFL Cup to Wolves, whose own form is the reason West Ham do not find themselves at the bottom of the pile.

For that very reason, Moyes will wish Potter every bit of success but will also want to make him wait for it for at least a week longer.