Middlesbrough out-on-loan midfielder Law McCabe has revealed that a call with Plymouth Argyle boss Tom Cleverley and former Argyle star Morgan Whittaker provided pointers about the club, which made it easy for him to make his move.

The young central midfielder came through Middlesbrough’s youth system, joining the club’s youth ranks when he was only nine.

The teenager has seven senior Boro appearances to his name, but the Championship side decided that he needed to be sent on loan to get regular game time.

On transfer deadline day, Middlesbrough loaned him out to recently relegated Plymouth Argyle in League One for the rest of the campaign.

McCabe started his first League One game the previous weekend against Stockport County, getting 77 minutes under his belt in the 1-0 defeat.

The 19-year-old central midfielder is well aware of Argyle boss Cleverley’s glittering career, as he played for the likes of Manchester United and Everton, and the Boro loan star insists that a call with the Englishman made it a ‘no-brainer’ for him.

“He [Cleverley] had more than a good career, and when he called me, it convinced me to come; it was a no-brainer”, McCabe told a press conference (1:03) when he was asked about the Plymouth manager.

Club Years Middlesbrough 2023- Plymouth Argyle (loan) 2025- Law McCabe’s career history

The Boro talent was also asked if Whittaker and Finn Azaz, who joined Middlesbrough from Plymouth, told him about the Pilgrims.

McCabe revealed that Whittaker told him a lot of good things about the Pilgrims; however, Azaz, who is at Southampton, is not a close buddy of his.

“I spoke to Morgan quite a lot, I still speak to Morgan, I am quite close to him.

“But Finn [Azaz], not really as much.

“Morgan said that it is a good place, a nice place, a nice city, the fans are good, a good club.

“So, that was another convincing part of it”, he added.

Boro rate the England Under-20 international, as they renewed his contract, which runs until the summer of 2028, before loaning him out to Plymouth.

Cleverley’s Plymouth face Burton Albion at the weekend and McCabe will hope to keep his place in the team to become an important part of the Argyle side for the rest of the campaign.