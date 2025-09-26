Ed Sykes/Getty Images

Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann has been left mesmerised with the way Tottenham Hotspur‘s players maintain their body and hailed Spurs’ stadium as an amazing place.

Tottenham have made a flying start to the season under new manager Thomas Frank and on Wednesday they faced League One side Doncaster Rovers in the EFL Cup third round.

The tie allowed Spurs loanee Damola Ageyi to return to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and the player was at a loss for words to explain his feelings after the game.

Joao Palhinha’s early strike gave Tottenham the lead in the 14th minute of the game and their advantage doubled a few minutes later with Jay McGrath’s own goal, while Brennan Johnson’s injury-time goal sealed the game for them.

Doncaster boss McCann revealed that he was impressed with the fitness standard Tottenham Hotspur’s players have maintained, due to which he believes that not a scratch of fat will be found on their body.

He was also amazed with the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and pointed out that the away dressing room at Spurs’ ground is bigger than the home dressing room in the Eco-Power Stadium.

“They [supporters] know what sort of task the players had; when you get to this level, you can just see the difference”, McCann told Doncaster Rovers in-house media (6:30).

Player Loan from Connor O’Riordan Blackburn Rovers Charlie Crew Leeds United Damola Ajayi Tottenham Hotspur Thimothee Lo-Tutala Hull City Toyosi Olusanya Houston Dynamo Doncaster Rovers’ loan players

“The pace, the power – every player is lean, like proper lean; there is not a scratch of fat on any of them really and it is a different world. It really is.

“Like, this place is a different world.

“I think my little coach’s office inside the away changing room is bigger than our home inside changing room at the stadium.

“It is just an amazing place.”

Tottenham are in the fourth round of the EFL Cup and they will face Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United, who are the defending champions, at St. James’ Park in October.

Spurs will now shift their focus to the Premier League, as they are set to face Wolves at the weekend and their recent record against the Midlands outfit is not one to brag about, as they last won against them in 2022.