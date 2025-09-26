Jack Thomas/Getty Images

Former Premier League star Steve Nicol is of the view that Nottingham Forest displayed football against Real Betis which was a hybrid of Ange Postecoglou and Nuno Espirito Santo’s styles.

Forest parted ways with Nuno during the international break and appointed former Tottenham Hotspur boss Postecoglou as their new manager.

Nicol was not impressed with Postecoglou’s appointment at the time and stressed his view that it would leave every Nottingham Forest player exposed.

Postecoglou’s side travelled to Spain to take on Real Betis in their Europa League game on Wednesday, which ended with a 2-2 draw despite Nottingham Forest leading for the majority of the game through Igor Jesus’ goal.

It was Manchester United loan star Antony’s 85th-minute strike that spoilt the party for the Tricky Trees in Seville.

However, Nicol is of the view that Nottingham Forest have nothing to be dejected about in their performance against Betis.

The former defender pointed out that the performance displayed a hybrid between Nuno and Postecoglou’s styles of play, as the Tricky Trees defended well, while attacking when an opportunity arrived.

Game Competition Sunderland (H) Premier League FC Midtjylland (H) Europa League Newcastle United (A) Premier League Nottingham Forest’s next three games

“In terms of performance, it was a great performance away from home against one of the better sides in this competition”, Nicol said on ESPN FC (38:08).

“If you want to look at the glass being half empty, you can look at those results and be worried, but if you look at this performance in particular, I mean, this was kind of a hybrid between Espirito Santo and Ange Postecoglou.

“They were defensive at times, but they tried to play when they got the opportunity.

“So listen, if you are Forest, don’t be too dejected.

“They should have won the game.

“They did not, but I am sure they would have taken a point before a ball was kicked.”

Nottingham Forest have yet to win a game since Postecoglou took over and the result against Betis extended their winless run under the Australian to four games.

Next up for Nottingham Forest is a visit from Sunderland this weekend.