Former Rangers hitman Steven Thompson thinks that the Gers are now out of ideas and believes the players on the pitch are at a loss for what to do.

The Scottish giants currently cannot catch a break in the new campaign, as they are massively struggling under their new boss, Russell Martin, who as a result is under massive pressure.

Martin’s new-look Rangers were bundled out of the Champions League playoff round by Club Brugge on a 9-1 aggregate score over two legs.

On Thursday night, another Belgian side, in the shape of Genk, defeated Rangers 1-0 in the Europa League, even though former Belgian coach Hein Vanhaezebrouck insisted pre-match that Genk are not at Club Brugge’s level.

A 41st-minute Mohamed Diomande sending off made it more difficult and Genk hitman Oh Hyeon-gyu scored the only goal of the match early in the second half to seal all three points for his team.

Ex-Gers star Thompson is of the view that the Rangers players are now out of ideas and they do not know how to turn the tide in their favour.

The ex-Rangers striker stressed that his former side are in trouble until someone takes the situation by the scruff of the neck at the Gers, and the problems will not go away.

“It’s clearly not working”, Thompson said on BBC Radio Sportsound while talking about his former side.

“Players are looking at each other, asking, ‘what do we do?’

“It looks like they’ve run out of ideas.

“Somebody needs to take the bull by the horns, but it’s concerning until someone does that.”

The Gers have been equally awful in the Scottish Premiership, as they are yet to register their first league win of the season after five games.

Livingston are Rangers’ next challenge in the league at the weekend and Martin will be desperate to win following the Gers’ worst start to the season in 47 years.