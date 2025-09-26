George Wood/Getty Images

Sunderland boss Regis Le Bris feels Black Cats duo Jay Matete and Joe Anderson are ‘probably waiting’ for the winter transfer window to seal an exit from the club after missing moves in the summer.

The Stadium of Light side went through significant changes in the summer transfer window as they introduced a host of new faces who they believe are capable of helping them survive in the Premier League.

They did miss out on top defensive target Jhon Lucumi, but are ready to go back for him when the window opens again.

Matete, who spent last season on loan at Bolton Wanderers in League One, and centre-back Anderson, who clocked two Championship outings for Sunderland last term, are deemed surplus to requirements and they are not in Le Bris’ plans.

However, both Anderson and Matete failed to secure a move out of the Stadium of Light before the summer window closed, leaving them in limbo.

Le Bris pointed out that Sunderland have a responsibility to take care of them, though they are not training with the core team.

Le Bris is of the view that the duo are ‘probably waiting’ to seal an exit in the winter transfer window and added that the club are trying to handle the situation properly.

“They are still training with a group because we need to take care of them, but they are not involved with the core of the squad right now”, Le Bris said at a press conference.

Club Years Everton 2016-2023 Sunderland 2023- Shrewsbury Town (loan) 2023-2024 Joe Anderson’s career history

“They are probably waiting for the next transfer window to find a new opportunity.

“It’s not ideal [to have players in this position], but football is like that.

“Sometimes you have the perfect pathway and sometimes it isn’t the case.

“We just have to manage the situation properly.”

Matete joined Sunderland from Fleetwood Town in 2022 but has featured for the Black Cats only 25 times and has been on three loan spells so far.

Anderson, who moved from Everton in 2023, featured in only two games for Sunderland last season and his contract will expire in June.

The duo must now wait until the winter window opens to seal switches away from the Premier League side.