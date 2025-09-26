Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann has revealed that he spoke to Tottenham Hotspur boss Thomas Frank after the EFL Cup game midweek, describing the Dane as a very ‘engaging’ individual.

On Wednesday night, the newly promoted League One side visited the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in an EFL Cup tie.

The Premier League side won the game 3-0 to go further in the cup competition, leaving Doncaster to focus on League One.

However, McCann disclosed that he chatted with Tottenham Hotspur’s manager once the game wrapped up.

The Donaster boss insisted that Frank was impressed with Doncaster’s performance, dubbing the Spurs manager a very engaging personality.

McCann spoke to Frank about the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and training ground, but kept some secrets about their conversation, stating he cannot reveal everything.

“I went into his office after the game, and just sat with him and his staff”, the Doncaster boss told his club’s media (0:14) when he was asked.

Club Years Peterborough United 2016-2018 Doncaster Rovers 2018-2019 Hull City 2019-2022 Peterborough United 2022-2023 Doncaster Rovers 2023- Grant McCann’s career history

“Thomas was really engaging with us and spoke about how impressed he was with us.

“I think he expected us to be like that anyway, which is good because he knows how I had my teams play against him a few times.

“But he was really impressed, spoke about some individuals as well that impressed him.

“He thought we were really strong in the second half, and it was nice to speak to him.

“I just spoke to him about different things, about formations, about the training ground, about the stadium and little bits and pieces that I can’t really speak to about on here.

“But it was good to pick his brains on many things, because he is such an engaging type of person, Thomas, it was really good.”

Spurs appointed the 51-year-old back in June, after sacking Ange Postecoglou, who won the Europa League last season.

Frank has made a good start to life at Spurs, following his impressive work at fellow Premier League club Brentford, where he stayed for seven years.