Carl Recine/Getty Images

Wolves boss Vitor Pereira insists his side were ‘the best team on the pitch’ in the second half of their Premier League clash with Tottenham Hotspur this evening.

The Molineux outfit looked on course to pick up their first league win of the season as the clock ticked down in north London, after taking the lead through Santiago Bueno in the 54th minute.

Pereira’s side made life difficult for Tottenham in the first half before then starting to impose themselves in the second half, leading one former Spurs star to dub the home side’s performance ‘absolutely terrible’.

Spurs though managed to avoid defeat thanks to a superb Joao Palhinha strike from outside the box deep into injury time.

Wolves are now off the mark in the Premier League with a point to their name, but Pereira is clear his side deserved all three points.

The Portuguese boss told BBC Sport: “We deserved the three points and almost in the end it’s difficult to accept. I’m trying to come back but it’s difficult.

“We controlled the game in the second half.

Player Johnstone H Bueno Krejci S Bueno Doherty Andre Joao Gomes Hwang Munetsi Arias Strand Larsen Wolves’ starting lineup at Tottenham

“The spirit was there. Everything was there but the last minute, it’s football.”

Pereira, who was recently backed by Wolves with a new contract, believes there is no doubt his side were the best team in the second half and have shown real spirit.

He is confident that more points will now follow.

“It’s difficult to come to this stadium and play this way. The first half we had some problems but the second half my team were the best team on the pitch.

“Keeping this spirit, two games in a row without losing, we played very well against Everton.

“Tactically and mentally we are in conditions to compete. We are on the same page. I believe we’ll get points.”

Wolves started with Jorgen Strand Larsen leading the line at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with new signing Tolu Arokodare then replacing him with just six minutes left.

Pereira deployed a back four against Spurs and could well feel he has found the right team and approach to now take into Wolves’ approaching games.

Wolves’ next chance to record their first league win of the season will come next weekend when Brighton visit Molineux.