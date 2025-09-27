Ed Sykes/Getty Images

Fixture: Leeds United vs Bournemouth

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Daniel Farke has picked his Leeds United lineup vs Bournemouth for this afternoon’s Premier League clash at Elland Road.

We have anticipated a cagey affair in our preview, but Leeds will be full of confidence after their impressive win away at Wolves last weekend.

Bournemouth lost key players during the summer transfer window, but arrive in Yorkshire having won two and drawn one of their last three league games, with one of those results a 1-0 victory away at Tottenham Hotspur.

While Bournemouth may well arrive at Elland Road hopeful though, they have a poor recent record at the ground.

The Cherries’ last four visits have all ended in defeat, with Leeds winning the most recent clash, in 2022, 4-3.

Farke though is not underestimating Bournemouth though and has told his Leeds side they must be at their very best to tackle the Cherries, who are now an established Premier League outfit.

Karl Darlow continues in goal for Leeds, with Lucas Perri out until after the international break.

In defence, Farke picks a back four of Jayden Bogle, Pascal Struijk, Joe Rodon and Gabriel Gudmundsson.

Midfield sees Ethan Ampadu, Sean Longstaff and Anton Stach continue in the side, while leading the attacking push are Noah Okafor, Brenden Aaronson and Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Farke has options off the bench if changes are needed at any point and they include Joel Piroe and Dan James.

Leeds United Lineup vs Bournemouth

Darlow, Bogle, Rodon, Struijk, Gudmundsson, Ampadu, Longstaff, Stach, Aaronson, Okafor, Calvert-Lewin

Substitutes: Meslier, Justin, Bijol, Gruev, Tanaka, Harrison, James, Piroe, Nmecha