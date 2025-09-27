George Wood/Getty Images

No blame can be put on Leeds United boss Daniel Farke for not changing the way he wants to play within games at the moment, former Whites star Aidy White feels.

While Leeds conceded late on to draw 2-2 with Bournemouth on Saturday in the Premier League, they did pick up another precious point as they look to survive back in the top flight.

Cherries boss Andori Iraola made a number of tactical tweaks during the game at Elland Road, while Farke stuck to his tried and trusted approach.

White does not think that is a bad thing as at the moment, that way of playing is bringing Leeds results.

The ex-Leeds star explained that if Farke did start to make changes and things went wrong, then he would pay the price, thus it is understandable he is sticking to his methods.

“It just seems Daniel Farke is set in his ways and that is his way of working. He doesn’t like to mix things up too much”, White explained on BBC Radio Leeds (27th September, 17:44).

“He likes his players to know exactly where they need to be, exactly what they need to do and for that reason he sticks with what he knows.

Club Country Lippstadt Germany Borussia Dortmund II Germany Norwich City England Krasnodar Russia Borussia Monchengladbach Germany Leeds United England Clubs Daniel Farke has managed

“If he keeps us up this season that is the right thing to do.

“If he chops and changes and there is no fluidity and we get relegated then it on his head, but he believes in what he is doing.

“At the moment it is working.

“It may catch us up at some point, but at the moment we can’t lay any blame at his door.”

Leeds have made a solid start to the new Premier League campaign with two wins, two draws and two defeats to show for their first six matches.

The Whites have a tough test up next before October’s international break as Tottenham Hotspur are due to visit Elland Road.

That will see the return to Leeds of favourite Archie Gray, who has already made an impression on new Spurs boss Thomas Frank in terms of where his best position is.