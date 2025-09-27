Ahmad Mora/Getty Images

Phil Babb has dismissed the idea that Liverpool‘s Champions League opponents Galatasaray winning all seven of their Turkish Super Lig games so far is impressive.

Arne Slot’s Liverpool suffered their first league loss of the season on Saturday when they conceded late on to lose 2-1 at Crystal Palace.

The Reds have no time to dwell on the defeat at Selhurst Park as they are due to switch gears to Champions League action.

On Tuesday night, Liverpool will go up against Galatasaray in Istanbul as they look to build on the win over Atletico Madrid.

The scale of the task has been talked up due to the fact that Galatasaray have won all seven of their Turkish Super Lig games so far.

Babb, who does feel the match will be a tough one though, dismissed just how impressive that statistic is.

The former Liverpool star went on to stress how important it is for the Reds to avoid defeat in Turkey.

Game Competition Liverpool (H) Champions League Besiktas (H) Turkish Super Lig Istanbul Basaksehir (A) Turkish Super Lig Galatasaray’s next three games

Responding to Galatasaray’s winning start, Babb said on LFC TV (27th September, 17:51): “It’s normal that.

“But it will be tough and the manager will have done the homework on today’s result.

“You have to be professional in Champions League ties and not lose, that’s the first thing.”

Galatasaray were crushed 5-1 in their Champions League league phase opener by German side Eintracht Frankfurt.

It is the only defeat the Turkish champions have suffered so far and they responded to it by clocking back to back wins over Konyaspor and Alanyaspor.

Liverpool and Galatasaray met in the Champions League in 2006, with Liverpool winning 3-2 at Anfield and losing 3-2 in Turkey; Robbie Fowler scored both Liverpool’s goals in Istanbul.