Steve Welsh/Getty Images

Fixture: Celtic vs Hibernian

Competition: Scotish Premiership

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Brendan Rodgers has picked his Celtic lineup to welcome Hibernian to Celtic Park this afternoon in the Scottish Premiership.

The Bhoys were in Europa League action in midweek as they headed to Serbia to face Red Star Belgrade, playing out a 1-1 draw.

It was a game which saw Kelechi Iheanacho catch the eye and the striker drew praise from one of the Red Star Belgrade defenders post match.

Celtic now switch their focus back to domestic matters and a hard to beat Hibs side are to provide the opposition at Celtic Park this afternoon.

The Easter Road outfit have yet to lose in any of their five Scottish Premiership games so far, with four draws and one win.

Celtic Park though has been anything but a happy hunting ground for Hibernian though and they last won there in 2010.

The Bhoys have Kasper Schmeichel in goal this afternoon, while at the back Rodgers goes with Anthony Ralston, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Liam Scales and Marcelo Saracchi.

In the engine room, the Celtic manager selects Callum McGregor, Luke McCowan and Arne Engels, while Daizen Maeda and Sebastian Tounekti support Kelechi Iheanacho.

Rodgers may need to try to influence the game through his substitutions at some point and his options today include Kieran Tierney and Colby Donovan.

Celtic Lineup vs Hibernian

Schmeichel, Ralston, Carter-Vickers, Scales, Saracchi, McGregor, McCowan, Engels, Maeda, Tounekti, Iheanacho

Substitutes: Sinisalo, Nygren, Balikwisha, Kenny, Bernardo, Murray, Forrest, Donovan, Tierney