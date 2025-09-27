Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Fixture: Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolves

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Tottenham Hotspur have officially announced their starting lineup and substitutes to welcome strugglers Wolves to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this evening – read our match preview here.

Spurs have shown bright signs under new boss Thomas Frank, with ten points collected from their opening five Premier League games.

Goals have also flowed, with ten goals scored and just three conceded, something which will make Spurs firm favourites to see off Wolves tonight.

Spurs remain without Randal Kolo Muani though, as he has a dead leg.

Wolves arrive sitting rock bottom of the table, but having given a vote of confidence to manager Vitor Pereira as he tries to turn things around.

Pereira will take some encouragement from Wolves’ recent record against Tottenham, with his side having lost none of the last five meetings, winning four of those.

Wolves also arrive boosted from a 2-0 win over Everton in the EFL Cup earlier this week, but they will still start as big underdogs in north London.

Tottenham have Guglielmo Vicario in goal this evening, while at the back Frank goes with Djed Spence, Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven and Destiny Udogie.

Midfield sees Joao Palhinha and Rodrigo Bentancur look to win the battles, while also selected is Lucas Bergvall.

Xavi Simons and Mohammed Kudus will join Richarlison in looking to be a goal threat.

If Frank needs to shake things up during the 90 minutes by using his substitutes then he has options and they include Mathys Tel and Kevin Danso.

Tottenham Hotspur Lineup vs Wolves

Vicario, Spence, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie, Palhinha, Bentancur, Bergvall, Simons, Kudus, Richarlison

Substitutes: Kinsky, Danso, Tel, Gray, Johnson, Porro, Odobert, Sarr, Scarlett