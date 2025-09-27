Ashley Allen/Getty Images

Former Leeds United star Aidy White has admitted that striker Joel Piroe seems to have become the forgotten man at Elland Road this season.

Daniel Farke’s side played out a 2-2 draw at home against Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday.

Leeds led until deep into stoppage time thanks to goals from Joe Rodon and Sean Longstaff, which cancelled out Antoine Semenyo’s opener.

An Eli Kroupi goal, the result of sustained Bournemouth pressure, made sure Leeds dropped two points at Elland Road.

Piroe, who top scored in the Championship for Leeds last term, remained an unused substitute during the game.

The Dutch striker has now not played a single minute of football in the Premier League for Leeds for the last four games.

Former Leeds star White believes that Piroe has become something of a forgotten man at the club and thinks that is due to the games not suiting him at the moment.

Game Minutes Everton (H) 78 Arsenal (A) 58 Sheffield Wednesday (A) 90 Joel Piroe’s minutes this season

He does feel though that there will come a point in the season when Piroe will be given an opportunity.

Asked on BBC Radio Leeds (27th September, 17:33) why Piroe has not been playing, White replied: “Good question, a very good question. I think almost a little bit forgotten.

“I think in the circumstances of the game it would feel a little bit unorthodox or unnatural to put on a number 10 or number 9 of Piroe’s stature.

“Maybe if you are chasing a game or going for it, yes. I don’t think defensively he will offer you as much as [Lukas] Nmecha, or physically if you need someone to hold up the ball.

“I am sure he will have a point in the season where we have got to go and chase things and need a goal, and Piroe will get called upon.

“Yes, he seems to be forgotten. Championship top scorer last year. This year he has not really had a sniff.

“He showed in the Arsenal game he was not really the outlet we need.”

Piroe found the back of the net 19 times in the Championship last season, finishing as top scorer, despite admitting that was not his focus.