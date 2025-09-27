Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur were ‘absolutely terrible’ against Wolves, Jamie O’Hara feels, after they scraped a late draw at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Spurs were overwhelming favourites to see off Wolves in a Premier League encounter, with the visitors arriving having lost all of their league games so far.

Wolves though proved a tough nut to crack and despite both sides hitting the woodwork in the first half, it was level at the break.

The visitors then took the lead with 54 minutes on the clock when Santiago Bueno converted from close range, following a save from Guglielmo Vicario from a corner kick.

Spurs struggled to respond as Wolves asserted themselves as the better side, the hosts looking short of energy and ideas.

Thomas Frank’s men got out of jail though as, late into stoppage time, Joao Palhinha hit a superb shot from outside the box which nestled in the bottom corner of the net, meaning it finished 1-1.

Spurs though had not performed well and O’Hara admits they were terrible in the game, with Palhinha getting them out of trouble.

Game Competition Bodo/Glimt (A) Champions League Leeds United (A) Premier League Aston Villa (H) Premier League Monaco (A) Champions League Everton (A) Premier League Newcastle United (A) EFL Cup Tottenham Hotspur’s approaching games

He stressed some Spurs players looked ‘miles off it’ and put in the same kind of performances he saw last term under Ange Postecoglou.

O’Hara wrote on X: “Palhinha just got us out of a massive hole, let’s be honest though we were absolutely terrible.

“Some of them are miles off it, same performances from players I saw all last season.”

Frank made five changes during the match to try to spark Spurs into life, bringing on Brennan Johnson, Pedro Porro, Pape Matar Sarr, Wilson Odobert and Mathys Tel.

The Spurs boss will hope that Randal Kolo Muani, who is out with a dead leg, can return to fitness quickly to offer him another option in attack.

Now Tottenham will switch gears, with Bodo/Glimt in the Champions League on the agenda.