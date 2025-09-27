Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Fixture: Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolves

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 27th September, 20:00 UK time

Tottenham Hotspur and Wolves have managed contrasting starts to their respective domestic seasons, currently finding themselves at either ends of the league table. Tottenham’s only loss came against Bournemouth back in August, while Wolves keep searching for their elusive first win of the season.

If those statistics are to be kept in mind, it should be a relatively easy outing for Thomas Frank and his side. However, it will still be eleven against eleven on Saturday at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and Spurs will have to breach what will be a determined Wolves backline.

Tottenham have been playing free-flowing football under Frank and the 4-3-3 formation has allowed them to do that. The three-man attack provides no reprieve to the opposition defenders, who must contend with multiple threats simultaneously.

There is though no Randal Kolo Muani, who remains out with a dead leg.

Given how shaky Wolves’ defence has looked recently, all the suggestions are that it will break down at some point in the course of the game. What is optimally important is that they are not perturbed and look to strike back. They are still fresh off a 2-0 win against Everton in the EFL Cup, with a full squad available, and that winning feeling could help.

However, Wolves have desperately missed Matheus Cunha, who left for Manchester United in the summer. The bulk of pressure has hence shifted to Jorgen Strand-Larsen, who is yet to get going.

Predicted Lineups

Tottenham Hotspur Wolves Vicario Sa Porro Gomes Romero Mosquera Van de Ven S Bueno Spence Tchatchoua Bentancur Andre Palhinha Joao Gomes Bergvall R Gomes Simons Lopez Kudus Bellegard Richarlison Strand Larsen Predicted lineups

Recent Form (league)

Tottenham Hotspur: DWLWW

Wolves: LLLLL

Key Men

Tottenham Hotspur

Under Frank, Brazilian forward Richarlison has rediscovered his form. He has been leading the Spurs line this season and has three goals to show for his efforts, along with an assist.

Against an already suffering Wolves side, he could find more than one chance to add to his tally and raise his stock ahead of next year’s World Cup.

Yet another player who has quickly gone on to become a fan favourite, is summer signing from West Ham – Mohammed Kudus. Coming from the flanks, Kudus has helped set up four goals for his team-mates and has the ability to beat full-backs with his pace and skills on the ball.

Yet another of Frank’s summer signings, Joao Palhinha, has also been important for the team and his capture already looks like a shrewd piece of business.

Wolves

On the lookout for their first points of the season, Wolves will take anything but a loss; the onus on the night will be on their two central defenders.

Vitor Pereira has tried multiple combinations at the back but can turn to his young Colombian defender, Yerson Mosquera, again when the daunting challenge beckons him. He is expected to be partnered by a relatively more experienced Toti Gomes, who has been through the club’s ups and downs in recent years.

At the other end of the pitch, the onus will be on striker Jorgen Strand Larsen, who has hogged a lot of limelight of late, but is yet to channel the attention onto the pitch. He is yet to open his Premier League goalscoring account this season and there can be no better place to do that than at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Result Competition Wolves 4-2 Tottenham Hotspur Premier League Tottenham Hotspur 2-2 Wolves Premier League Tottenham Hotspur 1-2 Wolves Premier League Last three meetings

Match Prediction

Previous records suggest that Wolves have been tough opponents for Tottenham. They have struggled against them not just once.

In the current situation, though, it is Tottenham who hold an edge over Pereira’s team. They are expected to bombard Wolves with multiple shots and it will definitely be a test of nerves for the visiting manager on the touchline.

Not even the most faithful of Wolves fans will give them a chance to survive and will hope that things do not turn too ugly for them.

Newcomers Leeds United had their chances against a hapless Wolves side last weekend and though they beat Everton midweek, marked improvement will be needed to turn things around against a high-flying Tottenham side.

Inside Futbol Score Prediction

Tottenham Hotspur 3-0 Wolves

Where To Watch?

Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolves will be shown live on Sky Sports Premier League, with kick-off at 20:00 UK time.