Stu Forster/Getty Images

Fixture: Newcastle United vs Arsenal

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 16:30 UK time

Eddie Howe has picked his Newcastle United lineup to entertain Arsenal in the Premier League this afternoon at St James’ Park.

Howe saw his Newcastle side comfortably beat Bradford City 4-1 in the EFL Cup in midweek, but the focus is now squarely on tackling Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal side.

Newcastle do need to start to clock up the wins in the Premier League, having won just one of their opening five matches, while visitors Arsenal have won three of their five outings.

While the Gunners start as favourites to get all three points here, Newcastle did beat them home and away in the EFL Cup last term, with a pair of dominant performances shocking Arteta’s men.

Newcastle have won four of the last five meetings between the two sides at St James’ Park, but they are generally tight affairs, with two of those wins coming by just a single goal and no game producing more than two goals; Howe has admitted the games are usually competitive affairs.

Arsenal head into the clash on the back of a 2-0 win away at Port Vale in the EFL Cup.

Off the pitch, former Newcastle star Tim Krul recently announced his retirement and also indicated towards a potential role with the Magpies.

Newcastle have Nick Pope in goal this afternoon, while in defence Howe selects Dan Burn, Sven Botman, Malick Thiaw and Tino Livramento.

In the engine room, Newcastle look towards Bruno Guimaraes, Sandro Tonali and Joelinton to win the battles, while leading the attacking charge are Jacob Murphy, Anthony Gordon and Nick Woltemade.

Howe can shuffle his pack by using his substitutes if needed and his options this afternoon include Kieran Trippier and Anthony Elanga.

Newcastle United Lineup vs Arsenal

Pope, Burn, Botman, Thiaw, Livramento, Guimaraes, Tonali, Joelinton, Murphy, Gordon, Woltemade

Substitutes: Ramsdale, Trippier, Lascelles, Barnes, Krafth, Osula, Elanga, Willock, Miley