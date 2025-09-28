Warren Little/Getty Images

Derby County and Hull City watched former Sunderland man Tommy Watson play last week as they eye a possible loan swoop in the winter transfer window, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The winger helped Sunderland to win promotion to the Premier League last season, but then moved to established top flight side Brighton & Hove Albion.

He has not found it easy to get game time though, with no Premier League appearances to his name yet and just EFL Cup outings to make do with.

Watson, who played against Barnsley in the EFL Cup last week and provided three assists, was not even in the matchday squad for the visit to Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday.

The 19-year-old is unlikely to be happy kicking his heels on the sidelines and a loan move in January may be something he fancies.

If Brighton agree then Watson is not likely to be short of suitors, with both Hull and Derby watching him play against Barnsley.

Preston North End boss Paul Heckingbottom was also watching the game, where Watson stood out.

Player On loan from Ben Brereton Diaz Southampton David Ozoh Crystal Palace Dion Sanderson Birmingham City Owen Beck Liverpool Bobby Clark Red Bull Salzburg Derby County’s current loan stars

Derby and Hull both find themselves in the lower reaches of the Championship after seven games and are already likely to be thinking about winter window reinforcements.

John Eustace’s Derby though have been backed to get better as the season progresses by one former Championship star.

Hull had to operate in a difficult environment in the summer transfer window as they were hit by a transfer embargo.

That meant the Tigers could only sign free transfers and land fee-free loan deals, but the business they did given those restraints was seen as impressive.

It made such an impression that a key member of Hull’s recruitment staff is now wanted by another Championship side.

Hull will be loathe to lose the deal-maker, especially with the winter transfer window looming.