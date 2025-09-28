Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Former Celtic star John Collins has admitted the Bhoys miss Sebastian Tounekti when he is not on the pitch, as evidenced in the Hibernian game, and there is an expectation when he has the ball.

Brendan Rodgers’ champions were held to a 0-0 draw by Hibernian in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday.

Tounekti started the game at Celtic Park and clocked 74 minutes before he was replaced by another summer signing in the shape of Michel-Ange Balikwisha.

Celtic dominated the game, enjoying 77 per cent possession and having 26 shots at goal, but with just six of those shots being on target, lacked the killer instinct to put Hibernian away.

Collins feels that Tounekti has already made such an impact that the expectation is when he gets the ball something will happen.

The former Celtic star thinks with Tounekti off the pitch, nothing was happening for the Bhoys.

“When Tounekti was on the pitch, I thought he was going to make something happen every time he got the ball on the left”, Collins said on BBC Sportsound.

Club Tromsdalen Bodo/Glimt Groningen Haugesund Ranheim Hammarby Celtic Clubs that Sebastian Tounekti has played for

“Since he went off, there’s nothing happening.”

Celtic had to work hard to be able to land Tounekti from Swedish side Hammarby, who were reluctant sellers of the winger.

Eventually, Celtic managed to thrash out an agreement of £5.5m to break Hammarby’s resistance and land Tounekti.

Hammarby’s sporting director revealed that Tounekti’s desire to join Celtic played a part in the club signing off the deal.

Such has been his impact so far at Celtic, one Bhoys legend recently posed the question of whether the club would have got through their Champions League playoff round tie if he had been signed in time to feature.

Celtic must now prepare to face Portuguese side Braga in the Europa League.