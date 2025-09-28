Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Mick McCarthy has revealed that he thought highly of Nottingham Forest star Chris Wood during his Ipswich Town days and added that the striker has proved him right.

The 33-year-old centre forward joined Forest from Newcastle United in the summer of 2023 and he has been excellent for them since joining, being hailed just earlier this month as ‘a beast’ by a former Premier League defender.

Wood spent a big part of his career in the Championship and during the 2014/15 season he joined Ipswich Town on loan from Leicester City.

At that time, McCarthy was the manager of the Tractor Boys and he revealed that he thought Nottingham Forest’s tall hitman Wood would become a top player someday.

The former top-flight boss pointed out that New Zealand international Wood is doing better in recent years and added that the Tricky Trees star proved his faith in him right by becoming a top player.

McCarthy also added that he is very happy to see his former student doing well with Nottingham Forest; Wood played but drew a blank in Nottingham Forest’s 1-0 loss to Sunderland on Saturday.

“Woody is great”, McCarthy said on The Managers (29:20).

“I had him on loan and over the last few years he has done better than ever he did early on.

“He looked like he was going to be a top player and he has turned out to be so I am delighted for him.”

The 33-year-old has a new manager in the dugout in the form of Ange Postecoglou and Wood will be eager to get into his good books performing for him.

He pushed to be able to swap Newcastle United for Nottingham Forest in the 2023 winter transfer window.

Wood began the season in a brilliant manner by scoring a brace against Brentford on the opening day of the campaign, but he has yet to score since then.