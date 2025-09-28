Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Rangers boss Russell Martin insists he cannot answer the question of whether Max Aarons’ goal at Livingston has kept him in a job, dubbing it ‘not relevant’.

The Gers took the lead in the first half away to Livingston, but were then pegged back in the second half as the game looked set to end in a draw.

That would have kept Martin waiting for his first Scottish Premiership win in charge and put further question marks over his job.

Summer arrival Aarons though, on off the bench, popped up in injury time to claim all three points for Rangers and delight Martin and leave him claiming the players are fighting for the coaching staff.

Martin was asked post match on BBC Sportsound (28th September, 17:14), whether Aarons’ goal has kept him in a job.

He replied: “I don’t know. I haven’t felt like that at all. I can’t answer that question. It’s not relevant.

“He scored and I’m in a job, so we’re good.”

Game Competition Sturm Graz (A) Europa League Falkirk (A) Scottish Premiership Dundee United (H) Scottish Premiership Brann (A) Europa League Rangers’ upcoming games

Rangers fans again called for Martin to be sacked during the match and the boss was asked what it will take for him to win them back again.

“We need to win a lot [to get the fans behind me]”, he stressed.

“We just need to win a lot, but I’ve got nothing to say about that [fan chants against him] because I can’t control any of it.”

Martin will hope that the win can spark a real upturn in results for Rangers ahead of October’s international break as he looks to make sure he stays in his post.

Rangers have another six games to play before they come face to face with rivals Celtic in the Scottish League Cup semi-final, in what is a huge early test.

It remains to be seen if Martin will be in the dugout for the Gers in the semi-final clash, as he next looks to navigate Sturm Graz away in the Europa League.