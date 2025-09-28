Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery is expecting more tough periods at the club, but is firm in his view that the side must keep their identity.

Villa look a pale imitation of the side that nearly qualified for the Champions League last term and have found scoring goals to be tough this season.

Their performances have seen major criticism head their way, with accusations of not looking fluid, while Emery has said at times his players have been looking lazy.

Richard Keys feels that Emery’s comments have lit the fuse now and all eyes are on how the Villa players react, starting this afternoon at home against Fulham.

Emery though has issued a message that he does not feel the tough times are over and believes difficult moments will come and go.

The Villa boss believes that the side must remember what they are all about.

He wrote in his programme notes: “When someone asked me if we have passed my difficult period at the club over the last weeks, I said no.

“Football has ups and downs, difficulties came and will come, but we know who we are and what we did.”

Game Feyenoord (A) Go Ahead Eagles (A) Maccabi Tel Aviv (H) Young Boys (H) Basel (A) Fenerbahce (A) Red Bull Salzburg (H) Aston Villa’s remaining Europa League games

He added that Aston Villa are trying to get closer to the bigger clubs in England and Europe and are fighting to do that with different resources.

Emery, who recently saw Monchi leave the club, feels every detail is important.

“We are crossing a big gap from a complicated situation to get closer and become outsiders, in a fight with different resources, among the English and European powerhouses.

“Every decision and detail is important in our journey.”

Aston Villa have a superb recent record against Fulham, having won the last five competitive meetings between the two clubs.

Fulham last won at Villa Park back in 2014, when they visited and ran out 2-1 winners.

Following the Fulham clash, Aston Villa will switch gears and focus on the Europa League, with a visit to Feyenoord on the agenda.