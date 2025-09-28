Euan Cherry/Getty Images

Fixture: Livingston vs Rangers

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Russell Martin has picked his Rangers lineup to lock horns with Livingston in the Scottish Premiership this afternoon.

The under pressure Rangers boss suffered another blow in midweek when his side were beaten by a poor Genk outfit at Ibrox in the Europa League; that led to more criticism, with one former Rangers star saying the players looked like they did not know what they were doing.

Martin was able to point towards a sending off for Mohamed Diomande as a mitigating factor, but knows he needs nothing less than a win at Livingston this afternoon.

He has stressed he feels the full support of the players and the staff, as he tries to pick up positive results.

Rangers are remarkably still looking for their first win of the new Scottish Premiership season, however they will start as firm favourites to change that at Livingston.

Livingston have won just one of their six league games so far and have lost four of their last five games across all competitions.

Rangers have also won on every one of their last six visits to Livingston and last lost there in 2018, when they suffered a 1-0 defeat.

Jack Butland slots in between the sticks for Rangers this afternoon, while Martin picks a back four of James Tavernier, Derek Cornelius, John Souttar and Jayden Meghoma.

In the centre of the park, Rangers have Nicolas Raskin and Connor Barron, while Thelo Aasgaard, Djeidi Gassama and Oliver Antman support Bojan Miovski.

If Martin needs to make changes at any point then he has options on his bench to call for and they include Youssef Chermiti and Mikey Moore.

Rangers Lineup vs Livingston

Butland, Tavernier, Cornelius, Souttar, Meghoma, Raskin, Barron, Aasgaard, Gassama, Antman, Miovski

Substitutes: Kelly, Aarons, Rothwell, Chermiti, Diomande, Bajrami, Djiga, Moore, Curtis