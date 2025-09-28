Julian Finney/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur out-on-loan talent Damola Ajeyi is of the view that he is still learning to tackle the demands of senior level football, but added that he is enjoying his loan spell with Doncaster Rovers so far.

The 19-year-old Spurs academy product made his senior debut with Tottenham in the Europa League last season against Elfsborg, which was marked with a goal.

However, the Europa League game was his one and only senior appearance for Spurs and Thomas Frank’s side sanctioned a loan departure for Ajyei to Doncaster Rovers this summer to help him develop.

Doncaster went head-to-head with Tottenham in the third round of the EFL Cup recently, which ended with a 3-0 defeat for Grant McCann’s side and Ajeyi featured for 61 minutes in that game.

Ajeyi stressed that he learnt the need to stay switched on for 90 minutes during the game and pointed out that, being inexperienced at senior level before joining Doncaster, he is learning a lot in his loan spell.

The Spurs talent added that he has a good team around him to help him grow and highlighted that he is enjoying his loan to Doncaster on and off the pitch.

When asked about the importance of being focused during games, Ajyei told Doncaster Rovers’ in-house media (2:23): “Yes, 100 per cent.

Player Luka Vuskovic Ashley Phillips Yang Min-hyeok Manor Solomon Alejo Veliz Alfie Devine Will Lanskhear Jamie Donley Mikey Moore Alfie Dorrington George Abbott Damola Ajayi Tottenham Hotspur stars out on loan

“Just focus throughout the 90 minutes, like, obviously, set pieces, just things that you may not have been used to at academy level, but obviously staying switched on at all times, but yes I feel like I have a good team around me.

“I feel like I am still learning quite a lot and I feel like, obviously, it is always an improvement because I had not really [played at senior level].

“I had played in the first team like once before I came here, so either way, I would say that I am obviously learning.

“It is still early into my loan, but I feel like, of what has happened so far, I have enjoyed it, like on and off the pitch.”

Doncaster boss McCann has admitted that Ajyei is learning to cope with the demands of football at senior level.

McCann’s side are currently sitting ninth in the League One table, but have lost their last three league matches on the bounce.