Russell Martin insists the Rangers players ‘are fighting so hard’ for each other and the coaching staff, after they claimed a 2-1 win away at Livingston.

Martin took his Rangers side to Livingston not having won in the Scottish Premiership this season and with the pressure continuing to grow amid criticism of the side on his watch.

James Tavernier gave Rangers the lead with 23 minutes on the clock, but the Gers should have been further ahead at half time.

That looked like coming back to bite them when Mo Sylla levelled for Livi in the 68th minute, with the hosts picking up the pace.

Rangers though got a late, late winner through substitute Max Aarons, who scored in the 94th minute to make it 2-1 to the visitors.

Martin has his first league win as Rangers boss and was keen post match to point out the players are fighting for him and the coaching staff.

The former MK Dons boss believes that the win was no less than his players deserved, even though there are things to learn from the game.

Game Competition Sturm Graz (A) Europa League Falkirk (A) Scottish Premiership Dundee United (H) Scottish Premiership Brann (A) Europa League Rangers’ upcoming games

“I’m really proud of the players, they deserved to win”, Martin told BBC Sportsound.

“Some of the football we played in the first half, we should have scored more goals and the game should have been done.

“We gave away a really poor goal because we lost control of the game in the second half and struggled to get it back.

“The players are fighting so hard for each other and the coaching staff and I think we got what we deserved in the end.

“The players feel so together and the first half showed that.

“The gap between the first half and the second half is too big so we need to learn from that but I really enjoyed some of the first half and I loved the character and spirit in the second.”

Martin will hope the win at Livingston can kick-start Rangers’ Scottish Premiership campaign and start to win over some of the doubters amongst the Gers fanbase.

The victory means that Rangers have now moved up to eighth in the Scottish Premiership table and their next league game comes away at Falkirk, after a Europa League trip to Sturm Graz.