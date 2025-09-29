Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Former Sunderland midfielder Pierre Ekwah could be an option for Celtic and Rangers, with the Frenchman available as a free agent and offered to the Glasgow pair.

Ekwah was on loan last term at French side Saint-Etienne from Sunderland and the club kept him permanently following that stint, triggering an option to buy, despite relegation.

The midfielder though does not want to play in Ligue 2 with Saint-Etienne, following their relegation, and was officially said to be on sick leave.

Behind the scenes though, Ekwah has worked to rescind his Saint-Etienne contract and his entourage are clear he terminated it, citing just cause, on 1st September, making him a free agent.

They intend to rely on the case of Lassana Diarra from last year, where it was recognised that some transfer rules went against European law.

His status has, according to journalist Mark Hendry, put Celtic and Rangers on alert, as they spy a possible reinforcement.

The Scottish giants have been ‘offered’ the services of Ekwah, whose entourage think he can move as a free agent.

Club Appearances Sunderland 61 Saint-Etienne 30 Pierre Ekwah’s appearances by club

Whether either club will move to try to bring in the midfielder is unclear, especially as his status is likely to be contested.

Saint-Etienne paid a substantial fee of €6m to Sunderland to keep hold of Ekwah in the expectation they would be able to call upon him.

The midfielder admitted last season that the relegation battle he was fighting with Saint-Etienne in Ligue 1 was taking a mental toll.

He also went on the record explaining that he felt he was having a more decisive impact when he was at Sunderland and wanted to improve his Saint-Etienne goal return.

Ekwah was able to score just one goal in 29 Ligue 1 outings from his midfield position, but did establish himself as an indispensable part of the Saint-Etienne side.

Without Ekwah, Saint-Etienne have had a bright start to their Ligue 2 campaign and sit in second spot after eight games, which puts them inside the automatic promotion zone.