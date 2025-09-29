Ed Sykes/Getty Images

Sheffield Wednesday are continuing to have financial issues, with non playing staff told they will be getting only part of their salaries tomorrow.

The Owls have been battling off the pitch issues which have spilled onto the pitch and had a direct impact on the playing staff, with a summer of limited recruitment.

They have been operating under a transfer embargo and lost a number of key men over the summer window, while boss Danny Rohl left.

Despite that, the club still felt powerful enough to reject cut-price offers for goalkeeper Pierce Charles, even though one proposal would have seen him loaned back for the season.

Now financial issues are biting again as, according to journalist Andy Giddings, all of the non playing staff at the club have been issued a message over their expected salaries.

They have been informed that tomorrow they will receive only part of their salaries.

What the shortfall will be is unclear, as is when the remainder of the salaries expected will be paid to the non playing staff.

Game Competition Birmingham City (A) Championship Coventry City (H) Championship Charlton Athletic (A) Championship Middlesbrough (H) Championship Oxford United (H) Championship Sheffield Wednesday’s approaching games

The news will further anger fans who have been demanding the exit of owner Dejphon Chansiri.

On the pitch, the Owls sit second from bottom in the Championship with five points collected from seven games so far.

They played out a 1-1 draw at home at QPR at the weekend, taking the lead through Dominic Iorfa before then being pegged back in the second half.

Henrik Pedersen’s men next head to play Birmingham City at St Andrew’s on Tuesday evening, before their final game before October’s international break sees Frank Lampard’s Coventry City visit Hillsborough.

All eyes will now be on when the non playing staff at Sheffield Wednesday receive their full salaries and how the EFL look upon the latest partial non payment at the club.