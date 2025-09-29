Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur boss Thomas Frank has insisted that set pieces are incredibly important in modern football, as he responded to comments from Bodo/Glimt’s goalkeeper.

Spurs have travelled to Norway to lock horns with Bodo/Glimt in the Champions League on Tuesday evening.

The two clubs met each other last season in the Europa League, with Spurs putting the Norwegians out on their way to winning the tournament.

That included a 2-0 win away in Norway and Tottenham would welcome a repeat, but now they tackle Bodo/Glimt with a new manager at the helm in the shape of Frank.

The Norwegian side’s shot-stopper Nikita Haikin has remarked upon Frank’s Tottenham playing for set pieces, including long throws, across the pitch, feeling it is strange to see from a club the size of Spurs.

Frank is not willing to be drawn into a war of words with Haikin and stressed that set pieces are an important part of the game.

He feels that it is clever to look to use set pieces to the maximum in a bid to get on the scoresheet.

Result Competition Odd 1-3 Bodo/Glimt Norwegian Cup Rosenborg 1-1 Bodo/Glimt Eliteserien Slavia Prague 2-2 Bodo/Glimt Champions League Bodo/Glimt 7-1 Kristiansund Eliteserien Bodo/Glimt’s last four results

Asked about Haikin’s comments in a press conference, Frank responded: “I personally think that set-pieces are an extremely important part of football.

“Isn’t there a stat that 33 per cent or something like that, that all goals are scored from set-pieces?

“I think it’s okay clever to utilise a third of your opportunities to try to score a goal.

“I’m happy, that’s a fine comment. If you think that’s a strength of ours, I’m happy with that.”

Bodo/Glimt impressed in the Europa League last season, leading to a Lazio star warning Tottenham about how good they can be.

Spurs star Guglielmo Vicario was also left unhappy at only being able to take a look at Bodo/Glimt’s artificial pitch just a day before the Europa League game.

Bodo/Glimt currently sit second in the Norwegian top flight, behind Viking, but do have a game in hand as they bid to retain the title.