Former Rangers star Derek Ferguson does not believe the Gers’ 2-1 win at Livingston is going to change the minds of the fans over manager Russell Martin.

Rangers grabbed their first win of the new Scottish Premiership season at Livingston, thanks to a late goal from substitute Max Aarons.

Fans greeted Martin with boos when he emerged from the club coach before the match, while they called for him to go during the match and even after victory was secured.

Martin was unwilling to answer whether Aarons’ goal had saved his job post match as he declared ‘he scored and I’m in a job, so we’re good’.

The former MK Dons boss also insisted that the players showed on the pitch they are fighting hard for each other and the coaching staff.

There is little sign of Martin walking away or the club being prepared to move him on, but Ferguson does not think the fans will change their stance after a win at Livingston.

He admits he struggled to find a Rangers fan who wants Martin to stay, while conceding the situation is a ‘horrible’ one for the manager and anyone connected to him.

Game Competition Sturm Graz (A) Europa League Falkirk (A) Scottish Premiership Dundee United (H) Scottish Premiership Brann (A) Europa League Rangers’ upcoming games

“I’ll be honest. I’ve not spoken to any Rangers fan that is in favour of Russell Martin”, Ferguson said on BBC Sportsound (28th September, 17:07).

“It’s not nice. It must be horrible for Russell Martin and his family, anyone connected to him. It’s not nice to see anybody go through that.

“But the feelings of the Rangers fans towards the manager, I don’t think a victory against Livingston is going to change anything.”

Martin will be looking to try to further ease the pressure by Rangers going on a run of winning games consistently, something he has so far been unable to magic from the squad.

The manager has been backed heavily and six of the starting eleven at Livingston were players he brought to the club in the summer.

Martin introduced five substitutes, of whom four were players he also signed.

Questions are already being asked about spending up to £10m to sign Youssef Chermiti from Premier League club Everton, with the Portuguese behind Bojan Miovski in the pecking order.

It has also emerged Rangers did have the chance to sign Chermiti on a simple loan deal.