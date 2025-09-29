Peter Nicholls/Getty Images

Exeter City goalkeeper coach Kevin Miller has made it clear that he wants to see Premier League behaviour from Crystal Palace loanee Joe Whitworth.

Whitworth is a product of Crystal Palace’s youth system, and back in 2023, he started two Premier League games for the London club, amid injury issues to senior goalkeepers.

He is currently on his second loan spell at Exeter City, after he featured 51 times for the League One side in the previous campaign, admitting that regular game time is the aim.

Whitworth is still Gary Caldwell’s go-to goalkeeper choice, but Exeter’s goalkeeper coach Miller has stressed that Jack Bycroft is chasing him for the number one spot.

Miller made it clear that Whitworth needs to show every single day that he is the best goalkeeper at the Grecians with his levels in training.

The Grecians goalkeeping coach has no doubts that he will need to be at his best regularly if he wants to become a top goalkeeper in the Premier League, and he is seeking a Premier League-like attitude from the Crystal Palace loanee going forward.

“[They want to see] more personality. He is a great kid; not saying he hasn’t got it, but his attention to detail needs to be spot on every day”, Miller told Exeter City’s media (6:39) when he was asked what Palace want to achieve this season by sending Whitworth on loan to the Grecians.

Goalkeeper Age Joe Whitworth 21 Jack Bycroft 24 Frankie Phillips 18 Exeter City’s goalkeepers

“Him, coming from a Premier League club, I want him to bring his Premier League behaviour, his attitude.

“When we get beaten in small-sided games, I really want it to hurt because I think it is important to learn to win and get that habit.

“But his levels of training, that’s what I want to be high every single day.

“I know it’s difficult, but if he wants to be a top goalkeeper in a Premier League team or Championship, whatever his future holds, he has to produce that day in and day out.

“And, the higher you are, the more they demand.

“He needs to make sure that every day he comes in training, and he is the best goalkeeper that we’ve got.

“And he has to show that every single day, because he’s got Jack [Bycroft] chasing him.”

Whitworth has emphasised that he has a very healthy relationship with the goalkeeper team at Exeter City, making a special mention of Bycroft.

Last season, though, Miller insisted that Whitworth’s attitude was pleasing, stating the young goalkeeper is always looking to improve.

The Crystal Palace loanee will need to be on his toes to stay Exeter’s first-choice goalkeeper for the rest of the campaign.