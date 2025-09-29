Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Fixture: Everton vs West Ham United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

West Ham United have confirmed their starting lineup away at Everton this evening as they enter a new era under Nuno Espirito Santo.

The former Nottingham Forest manager was quickly installed at the London Stadium on a three-year deal after Graham Potter was sacked; Nuno was replaced by Ange Postecoglou at the City Ground.

Potter was allowed to take the pre-Everton press conference, but then given his marching orders, something which has seen West Ham roundly criticised for a lack of class.

The Hammers will not be too concerned about that if Nuno can quickly make them solid and start to pick up points.

He inherits a team sitting second bottom of the Premier League table and with just one win so far from five games, but with Mateus Fernandes having declared he is now settled and ready to fire, Nuno will look to make the best use of the Portuguese.

Nuno will not be able to call upon experienced midfielder Tomas Soucek, who Everton tried to sign in the summer, as he is suspended.

Promising talent George Earthy is also missing as he has a hamstring injury.

Between the sticks for West Ham tonight is Alphonse Areola, while Nuno picks a back four of Kyle Walker-Peters, Konstantinos Mavropanos, Max Kilman and El Hadji Malick Diouf.

In the centre of the park, West Ham go with Soungoutou Magassa, Mateus Fernandes and Lucas Paqueta, while Jarrod Bowen and Crysencio Summerville support Niclas Fullkrug.

If Nuno feels he needs to try and change the flow of the game tonight at the Hill Dickinson Stadium then he has his substitutes to turn to and they include Callum Wilson and Igor.

West Ham United Lineup vs Everton

Areola, Walker-Peters, Mavropanos, Kilman, Diouf, Magassa, Fernandes, Paqueta, Bowen, Summerville, Fullkrug

Substitutes: Hermansen, Igor, Wilson, Guilherme, Rodriguez, Scarles, Potts, Irving, Marshall