Norwich City legend Darren Huckerby insists that Liam Manning needs the new signings in the team to be ready for the cut and thrust of Championship football and that is an immediate requirement.

The Canaries tempted Manning from Bristol City in the summer, with a lack of backing at the Robins seen as a key reason he made the move.

Manning has been majorly backed at Norwich, something he said is a statement of intent, with the likes of Pelle Mattsson, 24, Jacob Wright, 19, Papa Diallo, 21, Mathias Kvistgaarden, 23 and Javon Makama, 21, all coming in to boost the ranks.

Results though have been lacklustre and one former EFL star feels that Norwich are lacking in both creativity and dynamism.

Norwich have won just two of their seven league games so far to sit mired in mid-table and played out a 1-1 draw at Stoke City at the weekend.

Huckerby thinks that the amount of money that Norwich have splashed on younger players should mean they can cope with the demands of the Championship now and not months into the future.

He stressed Manning needs the new boys to come good now and perform on a weekly basis.

New signing Mathias Kvistgaarden Papa Diallo Mirko Topic Pelle Mattsson Jacob Wright Vladan Kovacevic Jakov Medic Jovon Makama Daniel Grimshaw Harry Darling Jeffrey Schlupp Louie Moulden Norwich City’s summer arrivals

Huckerby wrote on X: “We’ve paid substantial money for some of our younger players, that doesn’t give them a pass not to be physically or mentally ready to play Championship football.

“No manager can afford to wait months to see if they come good, he needs his best players now, week in week out!”

Norwich have now won just one of their last six games across all competitions and exited the EFL Cup at the hands of Southampton.

The games do not become any easier for Manning’s side in the coming weeks, with West Brom at home on Wednesday night, followed by a derby clash away at Ipswich Town.

Following October’s international break, Norwich then welcome Manning’s former club Bristol City to Carrow Road.