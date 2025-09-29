Richard Keys believes new West Ham United manager Nuno Espirito Santo will eventually regret his decision to take the job at the London Stadium.

After a disappointing start to their 2025/26 season, the Hammers parted ways with Graham Potter, giving him just five Premier League games of the new campaign.

The 51-year-old Nuno, who was sacked by Nottingham Forest earlier this season, being replaced by Ange Postecoglou, has signed a three-year contract with West Ham.

Keys is not a fan of the way West Ham have been run of late, with the Hammers ushering David Moyes to the door.

He believes that Nuno will ultimately come to regret taking the West Ham job.

Keys wrote on his blog: “As for West Ham – Nuno will eventually regret ever having taken the job.”

He believes that given the way David Sullivan and Karren Brady have run West Ham, Nuno will eventually leave and be unhappy with the way he has been treated.

“It’s only a matter of time before he leaves, saying exactly the same things about Brady and Sullivan as all the other coaches they’ve abused.

“I’ll say it again – I genuinely feel sorry for West Ham fans.

“Coaches will continue to come and go through the revolving door there and the club will remain a mess behind the scenes.”

Manager Reign Sam Allardyce 2011-2015 Slaven Bilic 2015-2017 David Moyes 2017-2018 Manuel Pellegrini 2018-2019 David Moyes 2019-2024 Julen Lopeteui 2024-2025 Graham Potter 2025 Nuno Espirito Santo 2025- Recent West Ham United managers

Keys feels that, while the off the pitch issues can be sorted out, the problem of an unsuitable stadium will remain.

“You could do something about those things but what they can’t change is the fact that they play in an athletics arena.

“Hammers fans were sold a dream, but in reality, it’s a nightmare.

“They were conned. Brady delivered that con.

“She should follow Potter out of the door.”

Keys was previously not convinced about Potter as West Ham boss, arguing he is not a big club manager.

Now Nuno will have to stabilise the Hammers and drive them up the Premier League standings, away from the relegation zone.

The Portuguese will then seek to put his stamp on the team in the winter transfer window.