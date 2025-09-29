Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Fixture: Everton vs West Ham United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

David Moyes has picked his Everton lineup to entertain West Ham United in a Premier League clash under the lights at the Hill Dickinson Stadium this evening.

The Toffees boss will want to get the better of his former club, but must pit his wits against Nuno Espirito Santo, who has replaced Graham Potter in the West Ham dugout.

Moyes backed Potter to turn things around at West Ham on Friday, but then he was quickly dumped by the Hammers, who had seen enough from his tenure.

Everton head into tonight’s fixture on the back of a run of two consecutive defeats, which checked an encouraging run.

Moyes saw his men lose at Liverpool and then suffer elimination from the EFL Cup away at Wolves.

Tonight will be the first meeting between the two clubs at the Hill Dickinson Stadium, but last term both encounters ended in draws.

The Toffees have confirmed that Jarrad Branthwaite and Merlin Rohl will remain unavailable for selection this evening.

Everton have Jordan Pickford between the sticks for tonight’s clash. In front of him, Moyes picks a back four of Jake O’Brien, James Tarkowski, Michael Keane and Vitaliy Mykolenko.

Midfield could well be a key battleground on the night and Everton deploy Idrissa Gueye and James Garner, while Iliman Ndiaye, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Jack Grealish will look to create for Beto.

Moyes can shuffle his pack with his substitutes if needed and options available to him under the floodlights include summer signings Tyler Dibling and Thierno Barry.

Everton Lineup vs West Ham United

Pickford, O’Brien, Tarkowski, Keane, Mykolenko, Gueye, Garner, Ndiaye, Dewsbury-Hall, Grealish, Beto

Substitutes: Travers, Patterson, McNeil, Barry, Dibling, Coleman, Alcaraz, Aznou, Iroegbunam