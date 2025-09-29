Steve Bardens/Getty Images

Former EFL star Adrian Clarke believes that Southampton manager Will Still is changing too much in key areas on a weekly basis as he hunts for the right set-up.

Saints, who came down from the Premier League last season, have made a lacklustre start to their Championship campaign under new boss Still.

After seven matches in the league, Saints have won just one game and drawn four, being placed 19th in the table.

While Still is getting the benefit of the doubt and time to find consistency, one former Championship star recently warned that the goodwill he is receiving will not last for long if things do not improve.

Clarke sees an issue in the team selections that Still is making as he believes there is too much chopping and changing from the former Reims boss.

He believes there was an improvement against Middlesbrough, but is clear that until Still can find his preferred set-up then inconsistency is likely to continue.

Clarke said on What the EFL (3:50): “He is just searching at the moment, it is the theme for them. This [the draw against Middlesbrough] was definitely better.

“I have got no doubt that they will find the rhythm and they will climb the league and probably go on a long unbeaten run at some point.

Result Competition Sheffield United 2-2 Southampton (2-4 penalties) EFL Cup Sheffield United 0-2 Southampton Premier League Southampton 3-0 Sheffield United Premier League Southampton vs Sheffield United last three meetings

“But in the here and now, I just see a team that is changing too much on a weekly basis in key areas of the pitch.

“I was having a look at it, centre-back and striker – really important positions in any team, inside both boxes, everything has changed in every game.

“Match week two – changed a centre-back, the week after, changed a centre-back, the week after, changed a striker.

“The week after, a centre-back changed. The week after, changed a striker. This week, changed both centre-backs and the striker.

“So, he is just looking for the best formation and the best team and until he finds it, until he decides on it, I do think they are going to get fluctuating results.

“And really they can’t afford too many more.”

Southampton have not won a game since beating Norwich City in the EFL Cup in August and will end September without having won in the month if they cannot beat Sheffield United next time out.

Whether they will continue to lack a real game-changer, as one former EFL star has claimed they do, remains to be seen.