Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has insisted that he is better off waiting before giving an update on the extent of Tino Livramento’s injury.

The 22-year-old fell awkwardly after jumping for a header during the 2-1 defeat to Arsenal in the Premier League at the weekend.

It was later revealed by the manager himself that Livramento had picked up a knee injury.

While he was set to undergo a scan on Monday, the feedback on that is still awaited, leaving the Magpies unclear on the severity.

Ahead of Newcastle’s Champions League fixture against Belgian side Union Saint-Gilloise, Howe refused to give any clarification on the nature of Livramento’s injury.

“I’m better off waiting before giving any indication on that because that could be a mistake”, Howe was quoted as saying by the BBC.

He further took time to mention that two more days might be needed to get clarification.

Game Competition Union SG (A) Champions League Nottingham Forest (H) Premier League Brighton (A) Premier League Newcastle United’s next three games

“Let’s wait and see in the next couple of days.”

Livarmento has been an ever-present figure in the Newcastle defence this season, playing the full 90 minutes in each of their first five games, before picking up the injury in the 77th minute against Arsenal.

Back in 2023, before the Magpies committed to a potential £40m fee on Livramento, former star Malcolm Macdonald raised questions about the move.

While not denying his future potential, Macdonald insisted that spending that much money on the Southampton man was not worth it.

He has proven the 75-year-old wrong and has notched 88 appearances for Newcastle so far.

Now all eyes will be on what the extent of the defender’s injury is and how quickly he can get back into the mix for the Magpies.