Leeds United have made an announcement regarding Dan James’ injury, confirming he has suffered a problem with his ankle, which is being assessed.

Speculation swirled on Tuesday morning following claims that James had suffered a serious injury while in training with Leeds.

It was suggested that James could be out for a lengthy period and word from Leeds was awaited.

James was called up by the Wales squad for their upcoming international clashes with Belgium and England, and Wales have been waiting for communication from Leeds.

Now Leeds have issued a statement about James’ injury, which calms fears, but could still see him withdrawn from the Wales squad and miss Whites games.

Leeds said: “Daniel James has an ankle issue which is currently undergoing assessment.

“Any absence is not expected to be long-term and Leeds United manager Daniel Farke will provide a full update during Thursday’s press conference.”

It remains to be seen just how long James will be out of action for, but Farke will be hoping it is the minimum amount of time possible.

Having failed to bring in another attacker before the transfer window closed, despite making attempts in that direction on deadline day, Farke will not want to lose any options.

James has so far made four appearances in the Premier League this season for Leeds, while he also featured in the EFL Cup.

The winger was an unused substitute during the weekend’s 2-2 Premier League draw at home against Bournemouth, despite Jack Harrison being brought on.

Farke will hope to have all the details regarding James’ injury and likely absence when he sits down for his pre-Tottenham Hotspur press conference.

The Whites are set to play host to Thomas Frank’s side on Saturday.