Clive Mason/Getty Images

Danny Murphy believes the Everton fans got on the back of defender Jake O’Brien on Monday night, which he dubbed ‘unfair’.

Everton welcomed West Ham United to the Hill Dickinson Stadium under the lights on Monday, as both sides eyed a valuable three Premier League points.

The Toffees did take the lead in the first half through Michael Keane, but West Ham drew level with a superb Jarrod Bowen strike in the second half, while they then pushed for a winner.

O’Brien was up against Crysencio Summerville for most of the match, but then had to deal with Luis Guilherme, who replaced the Dutchman in the 77th minute.

Guilherme proved another challenge for O’Brien, who was put under the cosh at times by the Brazilian, just as he had been pushed by Summerville.

Murphy remarked towards the end of the game that Everton fans were on O’Brien’s back, which he found to be unfair.

The former Premier League midfielder admitted he expected to see Nathan Patterson brought on to replace O’Brien.

Club Years Cork City 2019-2021 Crystal Palace (loan) 2021 Crystal Palace 2021-2023 Swindon Town (loan) 2022 Molenbeek (loan) 2022-2023 Lyon 2023-2024 Everton 2024- Jake O’Brien’s career history

“He [Guilherme] is quick you see, he is really quick”, Murphy said on talkSPORT (29th September, 21:36).

“I think we’re going to see Tyler Dibling, but I was expecting to see Patterson because he [O’Brien] is really struggling.

“The fans are on him a little bit, O’Brien, which is unfair.”

O’Brien is a natural centre-back, but has often been used in the right-back slot since he completed a move to Everton.

The Toffees beat off competition from Nottingham Forest to sign O’Brien, despite the Tricky Trees offering more money.

O’Brien’s move to Everton handed his former club Crystal Palace a cash windfall, due to a sell-on clause they had in the defender.

It remains to be seen if David Moyes will consider playing Patterson at right-back when Everton next play, against the defender’s former club, Crystal Palace.