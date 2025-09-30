Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Former striker Sam Parkin does not believe Huddersfield Town will surge to automatic promotion in League One, but thinks a playoff finish is a minimum requirement.

Huddersfield got back to winning ways at the weekend after managing to hold on to a lead from a Leo Castledine strike in the 28th minute until full-time against Exeter City, claiming a 1-0 victory in the south west.

The victory comes after a loss to Manchester City in the EFL Cup, a home draw to bottom club Burton Albion in the league and a defeat to league leaders Bradford City.

Parkin claimed that the win over Exeter was vital after the Terriers’ recent run of results, with manager Lee Grant needing to get into the playoffs as a minimum after the backing he has received.

The striker does not see Huddersfield rollicking away with the league and achieving automatic promotion to the Championship.

Parkin said on What The EFL (28:20): “I expect them to be up there. I don’t think they are firing at the moment.

“This was much needed, off the back of I think two defeats in Yorkshire derbies and the Manchester City defeat, they needed a bounce back and they got it.

Team Year Points Birmingham City (C) 2024–25 111 Wolverhampton Wanderers (C) 2013–14 103 Charlton Athletic (C) 2011–12 101 Plymouth Argyle (C) 2022–23 101 Sheffield United (C) 2016–17 100 Top five most points total in League One;

(C) Champions

“Good squad.

“I’m not sure if they are going to romp to automatic promotion, but I think it is a minimum requirement to get into the playoffs with the backing that Lee Grant has had.

“It is a very unique way he is approaching it with the style of football and we will see how he goes.”

Huddersfield are fifth in League One standings after ten games, having earned themselves 19 points and six wins so far.

Grant’s managerial role with the Terriers is his first, having previously served as first-team coach at Ipswich Town.

The Manchester City game saw Grant hand the likes of Jay Smith-Sway, Daniel Vost and Cameron Ashia game time, with the manager commenting post-match that he was proud of the teenagers for not being daunted by Pep Guardiola’s side.

On loan Aston Villa starlet, Zepiqueno Redmond, has previously claimed that a club of Huddersfield’s size need to play in the Championship.

Huddersfield are just four points off league leaders Bradford City, and while Grant need not run away with the league, he can do one better than Parkin predicted by securing automatic promotion in a tight division and save his side the trouble of having to navigate the playoffs.

Huddersfield have an EFL Trophy fixture against Harrogate Town to fulfil before they return to action in League One and they host seventh-placed Stockport County.