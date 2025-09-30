Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur out-on-loan star Luka Vuskovic has revealed he told Hamburg officials at the end of last season that he wanted to play for the club, indicating just how much he chased the move.

Spurs snapped up the promising Croatian defender and saw him spent last season on loan at Belgian side Westerlo, to further his development.

He made such an impression on Westerlo that the club’s vice president admitted keeping hold of him was ‘a dream’.

That did not happen, as Tottenham decided to let Vuskovic move to Germany with Hamburg on loan in the summer.

With his brother at the club, it was a move that Vuskovic was keen to make and Hamburg waited for Tottenham to sign off the deal.

Now Vuskovic has revealed just how long in the making the move was as he specifically spoke to Hamburg officials at the end of last season to tell them he wanted the switch to happen.

The defender told German daily Bild: “I spoke to sporting director Claus Costa and coach Merlin Polzin and told them: I want to play here.”

Against Minutes Bayern Munich (A) 90 Heidenheim (H) 90 Union Berlin (A) 90 Luka Vuskovic’s Hamburg appearances so far

His brother is also on the books at Hamburg, but suspended due to a doping ban, and Vuskovic is clear he also told his family of his desire to play for the German side, no matter the division.

“I’ve told my family since my brother’s suspension that I want to play at Hamburg.

“Whether in the first, second, or third division.

“Two or three years ago, it was a dream; now it’s become a real possibility.”

Having already established himself in the Hamburg team, the German side would be forgiven for wanting to keep hold of him on a permanent or longer term basis.

They do not though have any purchase option in the loan agreement negotiated with Tottenham for the 18-year-old.

However, if Vuskovic is desperate for the move to happen then he could well push Spurs to sell him to Hamburg or let him stay longer.

That would leave Tottenham with a difficult decision to make as keeping the defender against his will could damage their relationship with him.

For now, Vuskovic is playing his cards close to his chest over staying longer, saying: “I’ve just arrived, so that’s not an issue right now. Let’s see what happens next summer.”

Whether the defender’s growing link with the German side will spell trouble for Tottenham remains to be seen.