George Wood/Getty Images

Leeds United have been asked whether talk that winger Dan James has suffered a bad injury in training is true.

The Whites went hunting for another attacker before the transfer window closed and on deadline day wanted Fulham’s Harry Wilson.

They made an offer to sign him on a permanent basis, but Fulham eventually decided not to let the Welshman leave.

Now there could be a big issue for Leeds as it has been claimed that winger James has suffered a bad injury in training which is set to keep him sidelined for a lengthy period.

Leeds have yet to confirm or deny the talk, but have been asked about it.

Journalist Adam Pope wrote on X: “Several sources saying Leeds United winger Dan James has suffered an injury in training which is set to keep him out for a long time.

“Have asked club and awaiting official response.”

Substitute On for Harrison Okafor Tanaka Aaronson Calvert-Lewin Nmecha Farke’s changes against Bournemouth

Losing James’ services would be a blow for Whites boss Daniel Farke, however with international breaks in October and November, the impact could be limited if he can then return in time for the busy Christmas schedule of games – any longer absence would be a bitter blow and raise the prospect of needing to go into the winter transfer window for a replacement.

Leeds are though at least feeling the benefits of bringing in winger Noah Okafor from AC Milan.

Okafor’s recent performances for Leeds have left the club already happy with the investment they made to sign him.

Now all eyes are on Leeds and whether James has suffered a bad injury blow, with questions over any exact absence length.

Any absence would also likely be a blow for Wales.

James was an unused substitute on Saturday as Leeds played out a 2-2 draw against Bournemouth at Elland Road in the Premier League.

Farke used three substitutes in the game, in the shape of Jack Harrison, Ao Tanaka and Lukas Nmecha.