Liverpool midfield talent James McConnell has revealed he is learning from ‘fantastic’ Everton flop Davy Klaassen, who he thinks is ‘so smart’ on the pitch.

The Reds made the decision to send McConnell on loan to Dutch giants Ajax in the summer transfer window as they looked for him to take the next step in his development.

It is a switch that has seen some criticism of Ajax, due to the fact that he is competing for game time with homegrown talent Jorthy Mokio.

One club legend has even claimed that McConnell’s presence is ‘slowly destroying’ Mokio.

The Liverpool man is learning from his time at Ajax though, not least his team-mates, with Klaassen amongst them.

Klaassen completed a big money move to Everton in the summer of 2017 to play under Ronald Koeman, but the switch did not work out.

The Dutch midfielder flopped at Goodison Park and was eventually offloaded the following summer when he joined German side Werder Bremen.

Club Years Ajax 2011-2017 Everton 2017-2018 Werder Bremen 2018-2020 Ajax 2020-2023 Inter Milan 2023-2024 Ajax 2024- Davy Klaassen’s career history

Now 32 years old and on the books at Ajax, McConnell is an admirer of Klaassen and believes he is learning from him.

Also noting another team-mate in the shape of Steven Berghuis, he told Dutch magazine Voetbal International: “I’m really impressed with Steven Berghuis.

“His passing is excellent, how he sees the spaces and plays the ball through them.

“I also have to mention Davy Klaassen.

“It really helps me to watch him.

“He has a fantastic football mind… he’s so smart.”

At Everton, Klaassen soon found himself playing under Sam Allardyce, who succeeded Koeman in the dugout.

The midfielder revealed after leaving the Toffees that he only spoke to Allardyce three times and the manager was just not interested in what he would have to say.

He returned to Ajax from Werder Bremen in 2020 and soon after claimed that the training sessions with the Dutch giants were at a much higher level than those he experienced at Everton.

Now Liverpool will keep a close eye on McConnell as he looks to learn from the likes of Klaassen before a return to Anfield.

Ironically, Klaassen could end up helping Everton’s fierce rivals if he plays a key role in the development of McConnell.