Wales are waiting to hear from Leeds United about an injury picked up by winger Dan James, who they have called up for their latest squad.

The speedy wide-man has picked up an injury in training and it has been suggested in some quarters that it is a serious blow which will sideline him for a period of time.

Leeds have been asked about the injury talk, but have yet to respond.

With October’s international break set to get going from next week, Wales are keen to discover if James will be available.

James has been included in the Wales squad as things stand, but according to journalist Dafydd Pritchard, they are waiting for Leeds to let them know what the status of the winger is.

Leeds are likely to be in the process of assessing just what level of injury James has suffered and how long he is likely to be out of action for.

October’s international break is due to see Wales play Belgium in a World Cup qualifier and also lock horns with England in a friendly.

Player Position Karl Darlow Goalkeeper Joe Rodon Defender Ethan Ampadu Defender/Midfielder Dan James Winger Leeds United stars in Wales squad

Leeds have three other players included in the Wales squad, with Karl Darlow, Joe Rodon and Ethan Ampadu all being called up.

James has so far won 59 caps for his country at international level and being without him would be a blow for Wales boss Craig Bellamy, a manager that the Leeds man has admitted he aspired to be like.

Wales currently sit in third spot in Group J, behind North Macedona and Belgium, and the clash with the Belgians is crucial.

Bellamy’s men will need to win all three of their remaining qualifying games to have a chance of topping the group and booking a World Cup spot.

Should they fail to do that they would be likely to drop into the playoffs and have to go through that route to reach next summer’s tournament.

Leeds meanwhile will be more concerned about having James available to help with their bid to steer clear of the relegation battle in the Premier League.

He was hailed towards the end of last season by one Leeds legend, who feels he has matured as a player.