Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Nottingham Forest out-on-loan star Jota Silva is expecting a ‘tough’ battle when he lines up with Besiktas against their fierce rivals Galatasaray this coming weekend, but is going into it on the back of a memory he will remember for a long time to come.

Silva looked set to move on from Forest on a permanent basis before the transfer window slammed shut, with proposals for him on the table.

Eventually, Sporting Lisbon thrashed out an agreement with Nottingham Forest which would have been a loan with an option to buy.

Nottingham Forest though waited too long to approve the move and by the time it came to push it through, Sporting Lisbon could not get the documents submitted in time.

Silva though did manage to seal an exit as, with the Turkish transfer window still open, he was able to join Besiktas on loan.

He scored his first goal for Besiktas on Monday night against Kocaelispor in the Turkish Super Lig, helping the Black Eagles to a 3-1 win.

Now next up is the club’s fierce rivals Galatasaray, with Besiktas due to travel to Rams Park on Saturday.

Player On loan at Eric da Silva Moreira Rio Ave Jota Silva Besiktas Omar Richards Rio Ave Cuiabano Botafogo David Carmo Real Oviedo Tyler Bindon Sheffield United Nottingham Forest’s out on loan stars

Silva is delighted to have got off the mark at Besiktas and is now thinking about the Galatasaray game, which he knows will be difficult.

The Forest star, admitting he will remember his goal for years to come, said after the win via Turkish daily Sabah: “The atmosphere was great. Winning here was also very important.

“I scored my first goal in front of the fans, which is very special.

“I will enjoy it. A great atmosphere and goal in my first match.

“A memory that will stay with me for the rest of my life… It was a very special day.

“The Galatasaray match will be tough. We will train to win.

“Besiktas play to win every match.”

The Turkish giants do have an option to buy included in the loan agreement with Nottingham Forest and the better Silva does, the more likely they will be to trigger it.

There has though been a managerial change at Nottingham Forest since Silva left and how Ange Postecoglou feels about the winger remains to be seen.